Seattle faces Los Angeles on 3-game losing streak

By The Associated Press
 
Seattle Storm (10-25, 7-9 Western Conference) at Los Angeles Sparks (15-20, 8-10 Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Sparks -6.5; over/under is 162.5

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle looks to end its three-game slide with a win against Los Angeles.

The Sparks are 8-10 in Western Conference games. Los Angeles is 7-7 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Storm are 7-9 against Western Conference opponents. Seattle ranks third in the Western Conference with 26.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Ezi Magbegor averaging 6.5.

The two teams play for the third time this season. The Storm defeated the Sparks 66-63 in their last matchup on June 7. Jewell Loyd led the Storm with 25 points, and Nneka Ogwumike led the Sparks with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dearica Hamby is averaging 8.6 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Sparks. Ogwumike is averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Sami Whitcomb is averaging 9.5 points for the Storm. Loyd is averaging 24.0 points over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sparks: 6-4, averaging 80.4 points, 32.4 rebounds, 19.9 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points per game.

Storm: 4-6, averaging 78.8 points, 37.8 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.0 points.

INJURIES: Sparks: Chiney Ogwumike: out (foot), Lexie Brown: out for season (illness), Nia Clouden: out (knee), Katie Lou Samuelson: out (personal).

Storm: Gabby Williams: out (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.