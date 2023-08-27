Jacksonville hate crime shooting
McCowan leads Dallas against Phoenix after 23-point showing

By The Associated Press
 
Dallas Wings (18-16, 9-9 Western Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (9-24, 2-14 Western Conference)

Phoenix; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Wings -8.5; over/under is 163.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas visits the Phoenix Mercury after Teaira McCowan scored 23 points in the Wings’ 90-81 loss to the Minnesota Lynx.

The Mercury’s record in Western Conference play is 2-14. Phoenix ranks sixth in the WNBA with 19.3 assists per game. Sug Sutton leads the Mercury averaging 4.4.

The Wings are 9-9 against Western Conference teams. Dallas averages 86.8 points while outscoring opponents by 2.6 points per game.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Wings won the last matchup 77-62 on June 28. Arike Ogunbowale scored 23 points to help lead the Wings to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sophie Cunningham is averaging 11.6 points for the Mercury. Diana Taurasi is averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Ogunbowale is averaging 20.7 points, 4.5 assists and 1.7 steals for the Wings. Satou Sabally is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mercury: 3-7, averaging 78.8 points, 31.4 rebounds, 19.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.0 points per game.

Wings: 4-6, averaging 88.6 points, 36.6 rebounds, 20.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 90.2 points.

INJURIES: Mercury: Skylar Diggins-Smith: out (personal).

Wings: Lou Lopez Senechal: out (knee), Diamond DeShields: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.