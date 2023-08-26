March on Washington, 60 years later
Spain women’s soccer team refuse to play
Trump’s mug shot
More Fed hikes possible
US sues SpaceX

McCowan leads Dallas against Phoenix after 23-point performance

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Dallas Wings (18-16, 9-9 Western Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (9-24, 2-14 Western Conference)

Phoenix; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas faces the Phoenix Mercury after Teaira McCowan scored 23 points in the Wings’ 90-81 loss to the Minnesota Lynx.

The Mercury are 2-14 in conference play. Phoenix ranks third in the Western Conference with 19.3 assists per game led by Sug Sutton averaging 4.4.

Other news
Connecticut Sun's Rebecca Allen (9) attempts to block a pass from New York Liberty's Courtney Vandersloot (22) during a WNBA basketball game Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sarah Gordon/The Day via AP)
Breanna Stewart sets Liberty scoring record, rallies New York past Connecticut in OT
FILE - Atlanta Dream forward Nia Coffey controls the ball during a WNBA basketball game against the Dallas Wings, May 7, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. Coffey will miss the remainder of the 2023 season with a left hand injury. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade, File)
Dream forward Nia Coffey to miss remainder of season with left hand injury
Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) heads upcourt after scoring against the New York Liberty during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)
Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson scores 53 points, ties WNBA single-game record

The Wings’ record in Western Conference play is 9-9. Dallas scores 86.8 points and has outscored opponents by 2.6 points per game.

The two teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Wings defeated the Mercury 77-62 in their last matchup on June 28. Arike Ogunbowale led the Wings with 23 points, and Brittney Griner led the Mercury with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Griner is shooting 57.0% and averaging 17.9 points for the Mercury. Diana Taurasi is averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Ogunbowale is averaging 20.7 points, 4.5 assists and 1.7 steals for the Wings. Satou Sabally is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mercury: 3-7, averaging 78.8 points, 31.4 rebounds, 19.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.0 points per game.

Wings: 4-6, averaging 88.6 points, 36.6 rebounds, 20.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 90.2 points.

INJURIES: Mercury: Skylar Diggins-Smith: out (personal).

Wings: Lou Lopez Senechal: out (knee), Diamond DeShields: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.