Phoenix hosts Connecticut after Hayes’ 22-point showing

By The Associated Press
 
Connecticut Sun (15-5, 8-3 Eastern Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (4-15, 2-11 Western Conference)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Sun -7.5; over/under is 162.5

BOTTOM LINE: Connecticut plays the Phoenix Mercury after Tiffany Hayes scored 22 points in the Sun’s 84-72 win against the Chicago Sky.

The Mercury have gone 3-6 in home games. Phoenix ranks fifth in the WNBA with 19.7 assists per game led by Sug Sutton averaging 5.1.

The Sun have gone 8-2 away from home. Connecticut ranks second in the Eastern Conference giving up 79.1 points while holding opponents to 43.1% shooting.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brittney Griner is averaging 19.5 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Mercury. Michaela Onyenwere is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

DeWanna Bonner is averaging 18.3 points for the Sun. Alyssa Thomas is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games for Connecticut.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mercury: 2-8, averaging 75.6 points, 30.1 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.5 points per game.

Sun: 7-3, averaging 87.5 points, 31.7 rebounds, 22.3 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points.

INJURIES: Mercury: Skylar Diggins-Smith: out (personal).

Sun: Brionna Jones: out for season (achilles).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.