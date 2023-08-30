Washington visits Las Vegas after Young’s 24-point outing

Washington Mystics (17-18, 8-10 Eastern Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (30-6, 15-2 Western Conference)

Las Vegas; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Las Vegas hosts the Washington Mystics after Jackie Young scored 24 points in the Las Vegas Aces’ 94-85 loss to the New York Liberty.

The Aces are 16-1 on their home court. Las Vegas averages 21.6 assists per game to lead the Western Conference, paced by Chelsea Gray with 7.2.

The Mystics are 5-11 on the road. Washington is eighth in the WNBA with 19.0 assists per game led by Natasha Cloud averaging 5.9.

The two teams square off for the third time this season. The Mystics defeated the Aces 78-62 in their last matchup on Aug. 26. Elena Delle Donne led the Mystics with 21 points, and Kelsey Plum led the Aces with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: A’ja Wilson is averaging 22 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.2 blocks for the Aces. Plum is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games for Las Vegas.

Brittney Sykes is averaging 15.5 points, 3.8 assists and 2.2 steals for the Mystics. Cloud is averaging 13.1 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 33.9% over the past 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aces: 6-4, averaging 87.7 points, 34.7 rebounds, 20.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.9 points per game.

Mystics: 5-5, averaging 79.8 points, 31.6 rebounds, 20.4 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.6 points.

INJURIES: Aces: Candace Parker: out (foot), Riquna Williams: out (back).

Mystics: Kristi Toliver: out (plantar fasciitis).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.