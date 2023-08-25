Donald Trump’s mugshot
Washington hosts Las Vegas in cross-conference contest

By The Associated Press
 
Las Vegas Aces (29-4, 15-2 Western Conference) at Washington Mystics (15-18, 8-10 Eastern Conference)

Washington; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Brittney Sykes and the Washington Mystics host A’ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces in out-of-conference action.

The Mystics are 10-7 on their home court. Washington is 3-10 against opponents over .500.

Other news
Connecticut Sun's Rebecca Allen (9) attempts to block a pass from New York Liberty's Courtney Vandersloot (22) during a WNBA basketball game Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sarah Gordon/The Day via AP)
Breanna Stewart sets Liberty scoring record, rallies New York past Connecticut in OT
FILE - Atlanta Dream forward Nia Coffey controls the ball during a WNBA basketball game against the Dallas Wings, May 7, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. Coffey will miss the remainder of the 2023 season with a left hand injury. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade, File)
Dream forward Nia Coffey to miss remainder of season with left hand injury
Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) heads upcourt after scoring against the New York Liberty during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)
Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson scores 53 points, ties WNBA single-game record

The Aces are 14-3 on the road. Las Vegas currently has the WNBA’s best offense averaging 93.7 points while shooting 49.0%.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Aces won 113-89 in the last meeting on Aug. 12. Wilson led the Aces with 40 points, and Natasha Cloud led the Mystics with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sykes is averaging 15.3 points, 3.8 assists and 2.2 steals for the Mystics. Cloud is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

Wilson is averaging 22.4 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.1 blocks for the Aces. Kelsey Plum is averaging 18.3 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 45.2% over the last 10 games for Las Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mystics: 3-7, averaging 77.2 points, 29.9 rebounds, 19.3 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.2 points per game.

Aces: 8-2, averaging 94.0 points, 34.2 rebounds, 20.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.8 points.

INJURIES: Mystics: Elena Delle Donne: out (ankle), Kristi Toliver: out (plantar fasciitis).

Aces: Candace Parker: out (foot), Riquna Williams: out (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.