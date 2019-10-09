WNBA Finals comes down to a decisive Game 5 in Washington

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

WNBA Finals comes down to a decisive Game 5 in Washington

By PAT EATON-ROBB
 
Share

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — The WNBA will crown a first-time champion Thursday night when the Connecticut Sun and Washington Mystics play the decisive Game 5 of the Finals.

It’s a series that has had its share of drama. There is an injured superstar playing in pain, a head coach facing the program he led for a decade and team of visitors fueled by what they consider the disrespect of being called “role players.”

“We’re having the time of our life right now,” Connecticut coach Curt Miller said after a thrilling 90-86 win on Tuesday night to send the series back to Washington. “Nothing better. You dream as a little kid being in a deciding final game — a Game 7, a Game 5 of a series to win a world championship. If you grew up a basketball fan, these are the moments that you dreamed of.”

For Miller’s Sun, Tuesday almost became a nightmare. Connecticut jumped out to a 32-17 lead after one quarter and led by 16 points at the half. But Washington turned things around with a 28-12 third quarter and led in the fourth quarter, before failing to score over the final two minutes.

Other news
Former President Donald Trump greets supporters as he arrives at New Orleans International Airport in New Orleans, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Donald Trump appeals judge’s decision to keep hush-money case in New York state court
FILE - New Orleans Saints defensive end Payton Turner (98) runs through drills during the NFL football team's practice in Metairie, La., May 30, 2023. Turner is a 2021 first-round draft pick out of Houston whose on-field development has been stunted by shoulder and ankle injuries during his first two NFL seasons. Now he’s looking to fill a void in the starting lineup left by Marcus Davenport’s departure from the club in free agency. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
Saints former top pick Payton Turner aims to take over at defensive end
FILE - Brickyard Ride, front left, with jockey Alexis Centeno, heads through a turn on the way to winning the San Carlos Stakes horse race at Santa Anita Park, March 6, 2021, in Arcadia, Calif. Santa Anita will replace its dirt training track with a synthetic surface as part of nearly $32 million in improvements planned as the venerable racetrack absorbs an influx of horses, trainers and jockeys from Northern California's Golden Gate Fields, which is closing later this year. (Keith Birmingham/The Orange County Register via AP, File)
Santa Anita to install artificial training track as part of $31 million in renovations

“It’s been hard in this series,” Washington coach Mike Thibault said. “Whoever digs themselves a hole, every team has come back in this series, both teams have come back. But it’s hard when you’re looking at the deficit we were looking at. I think it was 18 at one point, and the fact that we were ahead says a lot of good things, but then our execution once we got the lead was not great.”

The team that has led after one quarter has won all four games. Sun guard Courtney Williams said both teams will be aware of that on Thursday and she expects things to quickly get physical.

“We’ve gotta throw that first punch,” she said. “We’ve gotta go get us a championship and we’ve gotta do it on their home floor. So, whatever we’ve gotta do, we’re going to do it.”

The Sun have been fueled in the playoffs by what they consider the disrespect of being called “role players”. Connecticut had five players score at least 15 points on Tuesday.

That is typical of the Sun’s balanced approach that had fans wearing T-shirts which read “Role Players Did That,” a reference to a national TV analysis, which the Sun took as a sign of disrespect.

Washington does have a superstar, but has relied on other players in the Finals, because Elena Delle Donne has been playing with a herniated disk in her back.

The 6-foot-5 forward, who averaged 21.4 points and 7.6 rebounds in the Mystics’ first five playoff games, left her team’s Game 2 loss early in the first quarter without scoring a point. She put up 13 points in a Game 3 win and 11 in Tuesday’s loss, sacrificing her post-up game staying mostly on the perimeter to space out the Sun defense.

“It felt a little better today, so hopefully Thursday it will be even better,” she said.

Washington is playing in its second consecutive Finals after being swept by Seattle a year ago. Connecticut hasn’t been to the championship series since going back-to-back Finals in 2004 and 2005 under Mike Thibault, who is now the Mystics coach. The league’s all-time wins leader has downplayed the significance of facing his former team as most of the people who were there during his tenure in Connecticut are long gone.

The teams have each won a game on the other’s court during this series. It will be the third time a Finals has gone to a fifth game since the league switched formats in 2016 to seed the teams 1-8 without regard to conference.

“I think this has been quite the series, and people better be tuning in because this is some great basketball and some really good teams,” Delle Donne said. “From that sense, it’s great for this league.”