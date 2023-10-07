Aces start WNBA Finals against the Liberty

Colorado funeral home
By The Associated Press
 
New York Liberty (32-8, 16-4 Eastern Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (34-6, 18-2 Western Conference)

Las Vegas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Aces -4.5; over/under is 171.5

WNBA FINALS: Aces host first series matchup

BOTTOM LINE: The Las Vegas Aces host the New York Liberty to begin the WNBA Finals. New York went 3-2 against Las Vegas during the regular season. The Liberty won the last regular season matchup 94-85 on Aug. 28 led by 25 points from Sabrina Ionescu, while Jackie Young scored 24 points for the Aces.

The Aces have gone 19-1 at home. Las Vegas leads the Western Conference in team defense, allowing 80.3 points while holding opponents to 42.6% shooting.

The Liberty have gone 17-3 away from home. New York ranks second in the Eastern Conference allowing 80.6 points while holding opponents to 42.4% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: A’ja Wilson is averaging 22.9 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.2 blocks for the Aces. Chelsea Gray is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games for Las Vegas.

Courtney Vandersloot is averaging 10.5 points and 8.1 assists for the Liberty. Breanna Stewart is averaging 21.9 points over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aces: 9-1, averaging 89.7 points, 37.1 rebounds, 20.4 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.

Liberty: 8-2, averaging 87.0 points, 36.7 rebounds, 21.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.1 points.

INJURIES: Aces: Candace Parker: out (foot).

Liberty: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.