Las Vegas looks to clinch WNBA Finals against New York in game 4

By The Associated Press
 
Las Vegas Aces (34-6, 18-2 Western Conference) at New York Liberty (32-8, 16-4 Eastern Conference)

New York; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Liberty -3.5; over/under is 169.5

WNBA FINALS: Aces lead series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Las Vegas Aces look to clinch the series over the New York Liberty in game four of the WNBA Finals. The Liberty defeated the Aces 87-73 in the last meeting. Jonquel Jones led the Liberty with 27 points, and Kelsey Plum led the Aces with 29 points.

The Liberty are 15-5 in home games. New York leads the WNBA with 24.1 assists per game led by Courtney Vandersloot averaging 8.1.

The Aces are 15-5 in road games. Las Vegas ranks second in the WNBA allowing 80.3 points while holding opponents to 42.6% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vandersloot is averaging 10.5 points and 8.1 assists for the Liberty. Jones is averaging 18.3 points over the last 10 games for New York.

A’ja Wilson is averaging 22.9 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.2 blocks for the Aces. Plum is averaging 20.6 points over the last 10 games for Las Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Liberty: 6-4, averaging 83.9 points, 36.4 rebounds, 20.0 assists, 5.1 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.6 points per game.

Aces: 9-1, averaging 90.1 points, 37.7 rebounds, 20.3 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

INJURIES: Liberty: None listed.

Aces: Candace Parker: out (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.