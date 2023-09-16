WNBA Playoff Glance
|All Times EDT
|(x-if necessary)
|First Round
|(Best-of-3)
|No. 1 Las Vegas 1, No. 8 Chicago Sky 0
Wednesday, Sept. 13: Las Vegas 87, Chicago 59
Sunday, Sept. 17: Chicago at Las Vegas, 3 p.m.
x-Wednesday, Sept. 20: Las Vegas at Chicago, 10 p.m.
|No. 2 New York 1, No. 7 Washington 0
Friday, Sept. 15: New York 90, Washington 75
Tuesday, Sept. 19: Washington at New York, 7 p.m.
x-Friday, Sept. 22: New York at Washington, 8 p.m.
|No. 3 Connecticut 1, No. 6 Minnesota 0
Wednesday, Sept. 13: Connecticut 90, Minnesota 60
Sunday, Sept. 17: Minnesota at Connecticut, 1 p.m.
x-Wednesday, Sept. 20: Connecticut at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
|No. 4 Dallas 1, No. 5 Atlanta 0
Friday, Sept. 15: Dallas 94, Atlanta 82
Tuesday, Sept. 19: Atlanta at Dallas, 9 p.m.
x-Friday, Sept. 22: Dallas at Atlanta, 10 p.m.
|Semifinals
|(Best-of-5)
|Sept. 24-Oct. 3
Las Vegas/Chicago winner vs. Dallas/Atlanta winner
New York/Washington winner vs. Connecticut/Minnesota winner
|Finals
|(Best-of-5)
|Oct. 8-20
Semifinal winners