WNBA Playoff Glance

By The Associated Press
 
All Times EDT
(x-if necessary)
First Round
(Best-of-3)
No. 1 Las Vegas 2, No. 8 Chicago Sky 0

Wednesday, Sept. 13: Las Vegas 87, Chicago 59

Sunday, Sept. 17: Las Vegas 92, Chicago 70

No. 2 New York 2, No. 7 Washington 0

Friday, Sept. 15: New York 90, Washington 75

Tuesday, Sept. 19: New York 90, Washington 85, OT

No. 3 Connecticut 2, No. 6 Minnesota 1

Wednesday, Sept. 13: Connecticut 90, Minnesota 60

Sunday, Sept. 17: Minnesota 82, Connecticut 75

Wednesday, Sept. 20: Connecticut 90, Minnesota 75

No. 4 Dallas 2, No. 5 Atlanta 0

Friday, Sept. 15: Dallas 94, Atlanta 82

Tuesday, Sept. 19: Dallas 101, Atlanta 74

Semifinals
(Best-of-5)
No. 3 Connecticut 1, No. 2 New York 0

Sunday, Sept. 24: Connecticut 79, New York 63

Tuesday, Sept. 26: Connecticut at New York, 8 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 29: New York at Connecticut, 7:30 p.m.

x-Sunday, Oct. 1: New York at Connecticut, TBD

x-Tuesday, Oct. 3: Connecticut at New York, TBD

No. 1 Las Vegas vs. No. 4 Dallas

Sunday, Sept. 24: Dallas at Las Vegas, 5 p.m.

Tuesdy, Sept. 26: Dallas at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Friday, Sept 29: Las Vegas at Dallas, 9:30 p.m.

x-Sunday, Oct. 1: Las Vegas at Dallas, TBD

x-Tuesday, Oct. 3: Dallas at Las Vegas, TBD

Finals
(Best-of-5)
Oct. 8-20

Semifinal winners

<