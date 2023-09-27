WNBA Playoff Glance
|All Times EDT
|(x-if necessary)
|First Round
|(Best-of-3)
|No. 1 Las Vegas 2, No. 8 Chicago Sky 0
Wednesday, Sept. 13: Las Vegas 87, Chicago 59
Sunday, Sept. 17: Las Vegas 92, Chicago 70
|No. 2 New York 2, No. 7 Washington 0
Friday, Sept. 15: New York 90, Washington 75
Tuesday, Sept. 19: New York 90, Washington 85, OT
|No. 3 Connecticut 2, No. 6 Minnesota 1
Wednesday, Sept. 13: Connecticut 90, Minnesota 60
Sunday, Sept. 17: Minnesota 82, Connecticut 75
Wednesday, Sept. 20: Connecticut 90, Minnesota 75
|No. 4 Dallas 2, No. 5 Atlanta 0
Friday, Sept. 15: Dallas 94, Atlanta 82
Tuesday, Sept. 19: Dallas 101, Atlanta 74
|Semifinals
|(Best-of-5)
|No. 3 Connecticut 1, No. 2 New York 1
Sunday, Sept. 24: Connecticut 78, New York 63
Tuesday, Sept. 26: New York 84, Connecticut 77
Friday, Sept. 29: New York at Connecticut, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 1: New York at Connecticut, TBD
x-Tuesday, Oct. 3: Connecticut at New York, TBD
|No. 1 Las Vegas 1, No. 4 Dallas 0
Sunday, Sept. 24: Las Vegas 97, Dallas 83
Tuesday, Sept. 26: Dallas at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
Friday, Sept 29: Las Vegas at Dallas, 9:30 p.m.
x-Sunday, Oct. 1: Las Vegas at Dallas, TBD
x-Tuesday, Oct. 3: Dallas at Las Vegas, TBD
|Finals
|(Best-of-5)
|Oct. 8-20
Semifinal winners