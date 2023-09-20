WNBA Playoff Glance

UAW strike
By The Associated Press
 
All Times EDT
(x-if necessary)
First Round
(Best-of-3)
No. 1 Las Vegas 2, No. 8 Chicago Sky 0

Wednesday, Sept. 13: Las Vegas 87, Chicago 59

Sunday, Sept. 17: Las Vegas 92, Chicago 70

No. 2 New York 2, No. 7 Washington 0

Friday, Sept. 15: New York 90, Washington 75

Tuesday, Sept. 19: New York 90, Washington 85, OT

No. 3 Connecticut 1, No. 6 Minnesota 1

Wednesday, Sept. 13: Connecticut 90, Minnesota 60

Sunday, Sept. 17: Minnesota 82, Connecticut 75

Wednesday, Sept. 20: Connecticut at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

No. 4 Dallas 2, No. 5 Atlanta 0

Friday, Sept. 15: Dallas 94, Atlanta 82

Tuesday, Sept. 19: Dallas 101, Atlanta 74

Semifinals
(Best-of-5)
Sept. 24-Oct. 3

Las Vegas vs. Atlanta

New York vs. Connecticut/Minnesota winner

Finals
(Best-of-5)
Oct. 8-20

Semifinal winners

