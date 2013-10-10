United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Hunter Biden’s plea deal on hold
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
FILE - Irish singer Sinead O'Connor performs on the Stravinski Hall stage at the 49th Montreux Jazz Festival, in Montreux, Switzerland on July 4, 2015. O’Connor, the gifted Irish singer-songwriter who became a superstar in her mid-20s but was known as much for her private struggles and provocative actions as for her fierce and expressive music, has died at 56. The singer's family issued a statement reported Wednesday by the BBC and RTE. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP, File)
Sinéad O’Connor dies at 56
FILE - Rudy Giuliani speaks with reporters as he departs the federal courthouse, May 19, 2023, in Washington. Giuliani is not disputing that he publicly made statements about two Georgia election workers that were defamatory and false, but he contends they were constitutionally protected statements, according to a statement filed in court. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Giuliani concedes he made false statement

Work on rail network for Indonesia capital begins

By ALI KOTARUMALOS
 
Share

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Construction kicked off Thursday in the Indonesian capital for a long-awaited urban railway aimed at staving off crippling traffic gridlock.

Jakarta Governor Joko Widodo presided over a groundbreaking ceremony to mark the beginning of the first phase of the 15.7 kilometer (9.7 miles) mass rapid transit line from the southern Jakarta neighborhood of Lebak Bulus to downtown Jakarta.

“After 24 years of dreaming to have an MRT, some may even have forgotten it,” said Widodo before breaking the ground for the first foundation. “Finally the dreams of the Jakarta residents will come true.”

Jakarta, one of the largest cities in the world without a subway, has lagged behind other Southeast Asian capitals such as Kuala Lumpur, Singapore and Bangkok in public transport.

Other news
FILE - Liverpool's Jordan Henderson plays the ball during the team's English Premier League soccer match against Brighton in Brighton, England, Jan. 14, 2023. Henderson was a notable absentee as Liverpool beat Karlsruher 4-2 in a preseason friendly Wednesday, July 19, as the England midfielder closes in on a move to Saudi Arabian team Al-Ettifaq. Liverpool has reportedly agreed in principle a deal worth 12 million pounds ($15.5 million) for its Premier League and Champions League-winning captain. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)
Liverpool great Jordan Henderson heads to Saudi Arabia to join Al-Ettifaq
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a plenary session of the Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (Pavel Bednyakov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Putin promises African summit that Russia will make maximum efforts to avert a food crisis
FILE - In this Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 file photo, a worker uses a flashlight to inspect an engine on a Boeing 737 Max 8 built for Southwest Airlines at Renton Municipal Airport in Renton, Wash. Southwest Airlines reports earnings on Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
Southwest Airlines made $683 million in Q2, as a hectic summer travel season led to record revenue

Japanese development agency JICA has predicted that without a major investment in transportation, this Asia megacity with over 9 million inhabitants would be overwhelmed by traffic jams by 2020.

The first phase includes seven elevated and six underground stations estimated to cost $1.5 billion, built by two consortiums of local and Japanese companies. The target date for services to begin is the end of 2016.

The second phase of 8.1 kilometers (5 miles) northward is planned to be completed by 2018, two years ahead of initial target.

“Socialization for a new lifestyle of using mass transportation has to begin right now so that once it is completed, people have been prepared to flock into the MRT and leave their cars,” said Widodo.

The project, funded through a loan from the Japan International Cooperation Agency, or JICA, has been planned since the 1980s, but its construction was hampered by political crises, red tape and funding disagreements.

The consortiums include Japanese companies Shimizu Corp., Obayashi Corp. and Sumitomo Mitsui Construction Co. along with Indonesian state-owned companies PT Wijaya Karya and PT Hutama Karya and private firm Jaya Konstruksi.