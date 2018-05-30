FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

WORLD CUP: Is the Battle of Santiago the most lawless match?

By PAN PYLAS
 
Share

“Good evening. The game you are about to see is the most stupid, appalling, disgusting and disgraceful exhibition of football, possibly in the history of the game.”

Those were the words of BBC commentator David Coleman as he introduced the British broadcaster’s coverage of a group match between host Chile and Italy at the 1962 World Cup.

During his commentary, he described what he was watching as the “Battle of Santiago.” It is a label that has stuck to describe what is likely the most lawless match in World Cup history.

The backdrop to the game had already added an edge to the match. Two Italy players — Jose Altafini and Humberto Maschio — hailed from South America, while Italian reporters had maligned Chile as a country. Italian football was also in the vice-like defensive grip of “catenaccio,” which literally translates as a door bolt.

Other news
Argentina's Romina Nunez, center, celebrates scoring their second goal of the game during the Women's World Cup Group G soccer match between Argentina and South Africa in Dunedin, New Zealand, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Argentina scores two goals in furious Women’s World Cup comeback to earn draw against South Africa
FILE - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is presented the International Atomic Energy Agency's comprehensive report on Fukushima treated water release by IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, on July 4, 2023. Japan stepped up its alarm over China's assertiveness in the region, its growing military ties to Russia and its claims on Taiwan in an annual defense paper released Friday, July 28, 2023 that is the first under Tokyo's new security strategy calling for a major military buildup. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, Pool, File)
Japan raises alarm over China’s military, its Russia ties and Taiwan tensions in new defense paper
A money exchange shop worker counts Chinese yuan banknotes in La Paz, Bolivia, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. Bolivia’s state-run bank, Banco Union, has started to carry out transactions using China’s currency, the yuan. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)
Bolivia is the latest South American nation to use China’s yuan for trade in challenge to the dollar

It was a toxic brew.

The 66,000 fans at Chile’s national stadium witnessed spitting, two-footed challenges, punches, scuffles and even police intervention.

Italy got much of the blame but Chile wasn’t immune — Maschio’s nose, after all, was broken following a punch from Leonel Sanchez.

Amazingly, Sanchez, the son of a professional boxer, stayed on the field — referee Ken Aston and his assistant missed the punch.

But Italy defender Mario David was looking for revenge after he had been felled by a Sanchez left hook. Soon after, he high-kicked at Sanchez’s throat and was sent off, joining teammate Georgio Ferrini, who had earlier been ejected for lashing out at a Chile player.

Italy, down to nine men, held on until two late goals saw Chile come out a 2-0 winner. Chile eventually came third in the tournament while Italy went home in disgrace.

___

AP World Cup coverage: www.apnews.com/tag/WorldCup