Would players go? A look at issues surrounding the US Open

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Would players go? A look at issues surrounding the US Open

By HOWARD FENDRICH
 
Share

Novak Djokovic is fretting about “harsh” restrictions on players’ entourages and other “extreme” changes proposed for the U.S. Open — and saying he might not participate if it is played.

As of now, defending champion Rafael Nadal would not want to be in Flushing Meadows at all, either.

While the tennis world awaits a decision, which could come as soon as next week, from the U.S. Tennis Association’s board about whether to hold the Grand Slam tournament in New York in August amid the coronavirus pandemic -- and if so, with what precautions -- there are plenty of questions surrounding the event.

A look at some of the issues:

Other news
In this image provided by Sarah Shah, the advocacy group Indian American Impact, which runs the fact-checking site Desifacts.org, passes out Parle-G cookies with voting plan stickers at a Diwali even in Doylestown, Pa., on Oct. 23, 2022. Community organizations are gearing up for what they expect will be a worsening onslaught of disinformation targeting voters of color as the 2024 election approaches. (Sarah Shah via AP)
Election disinformation campaigns targeted voters of color in 2020. Experts expect 2024 to be worse
Oakland Athletics catcher Shea Langeliers, left, congratulates relief pitcher Trevor May after the team's win over the Colorado Rockies in a baseball game Friday, July 28, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Gelof, Laureano homer to back Sears in the Athletics’ 8-5 victory over the Rockies
Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr., right, celebrates with Nicky Lopez at home plate after hitting a grand slam against the Minnesota Twins during the 10th inning of a baseball game in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
Witt’s grand slam in the 10th inning gives the Royals an 8-5 victory over the Twins

WOULD PLAYERS GO?

The top two men in the rankings, No. 1 Djokovic and No. 2 Nadal, winners of the last eight major titles, expressed ambivalence. Djokovic went so far as to tell Serbia’s state broadcaster RTS on Tuesday that most players he’s talked to “were quite negative” about entering the U.S. Open and that for him, “as things stand, most probably the season will continue on clay at the beginning of September.” The hard-court U.S. Open is scheduled to begin main-draw play Aug. 31; the clay-court French Open was moved from a May start to late September because of the COVID-19 outbreak. “The rules and regulations they informed us about, that we would have to follow in case we play in the U.S. Open, are really extreme,” Djokovic said in a previous interview with Serbian channel TV Prva. Last week, Nadal was asked whether he would be at the U.S. Open. “Today,” he said, “I will say, ‘No.’ In a couple of months? I don’t know.”

WOULD FANS BE ALLOWED?

It sounds unlikely that spectators would be able to attend. Stacey Allaster, the USTA’s chief executive for professional tennis, said her group has been trying to figure out how to “engage fans virtually.” Last year, about 850,000 people went to the National Tennis Center over the three weeks of qualifying and main-draw action.

WHAT ABOUT ENTOURAGES?

“A player coming with an entourage of five, six, seven, eight is not something that’s in the plan,” Allaster told the AP. Djokovic called that policy “simply unthinkable, because you need a tennis coach, fitness trainer, then a physiotherapist; a great team of people.” Dan Evans, who is ranked 28th, disagreed, saying having a one-person-per-player restriction is not “such a big deal.” “Not everyone’s traveling with physios and fitness trainers like Novak said,” Evans told the BBC, “so I think his argument there is not really valid for the rest of the draw.”

HOW WOULD HEALTH BE PROTECTED?

Players would need to prove they had tested negative for COVID-19 before traveling on charter flights the USTA would organize from a handful of cities. There would likely be daily health questionnaires and temperature checks, along with occasional nasal, saliva or antibody testing; Djokovic said he was told there would be two or three tests per week. Djokovic said players would not be allowed to go into Manhattan; Allaster spoke about “centralized” housing.

WILL THERE BE FORMAT CHANGES?

The USTA won’t change the scoring system -- some unsanctioned exhibitions taking place have used a first-to-4-games format -- and wouldn’t shorten men’s matches to best-of-three-sets unless players lobbied for that. But it’s possible the total number of events -- which usually includes qualifying, doubles, juniors and wheelchair tennis -- could be reduced.

___

Follow Howard Fendrich on Twitter at https://twitter.com/HowardFendrich

___

More AP Sports coverage: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports