FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
England's Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate England's Ella Toone during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
James fires England to a 1-0 win over Denmark
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras is hit by the bat as Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ follows through on a swing during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 27, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
Catcher Contreras hit in the head
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Yankees rule Britannia, complete London sweep of Red Sox

By RONALD BLUM
 
Share

LONDON (AP) — Britain treasures tradition, and the New York Yankees wrapped up Major League Baseball’s first trip to Europe with one of their sport’s classic customs: a late-inning pinstriped comeback.

Gary Sánchez hit a go-ahead, two-run single in a nine-run seventh , and the Yankees overcome a four-run deficit to beat the Boston Red Sox 12-8 Sunday for a two-game sweep of the groundbreaking, high-scoring trek across the pond.

“It was a pretty cool experience,” Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge said.

DJ LeMahieu doubled off Marcus Walden (6-1) leading off the seventh and hit a two-run double against Josh Taylor later in the inning as the Yankees opened an 11-4 lead, sending 14 batters to the plate in their highest-scoring inning in four years.

Other news
Cyprus' President Nikos Christodoulides, second right, and Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar, right, visit the anthropological laboratory of the Committee on Missing Persons, a UN facilitated body tasked with uncovering the fate of Greek and Turkish Cypriots who disappeared during inter communal fighting in the 1960s and a 1974 Turkish invasion that ethnically split the island nation, at a United Nations compound inside the U.N buffer zone in the divided capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Friday, July 28, 2023. The two leaders appealed to those with any information leading to the discovery of remains of the missing to step forward, especially as many are now passing away. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)
Divided Cyprus’ rival leaders appeal for information on the missing as eyewitnesses die
Smoke is seen from a freight ship in the North Sea, about 27 kilometers (17 miles) north of the Dutch island of Ameland, Thursday, July 27, 2023. A cargo ship packed with nearly 3,000 cars was still ablaze Thursday close to a world-renowned bird habitat off the Dutch coast as firefighters and salvage crews waited for the flames to subside before attempting to board the vessel. (Kustwacht Nederland/Coast Guard Netherlands via AP)
Salvage crews wait for chance to board a freighter burning for 2 days off the Dutch coast
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
Adidas to release second batch of Yeezy sneakers after breakup with Ye

“The energy never let up,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “It felt like a huge event, these two games.”

Boston and New York combined for 50 runs in the whack-y games, four more than in any previous consecutive matchups of the rivals. Batters totaled 65 hits, 15 doubles and 10 homers over 18 innings that took 9 hours, 6 minutes to play out at Olympic Stadium, the Coors Field of Europe.

While “Sweet Caroline” in the eighth inning brought the atmosphere of Fenway Park, the final out triggered the playing of “New York, New York,” making it seem like a summer night in the Bronx. The games at the home of the soccer club West Ham drew 118,718, a mix mostly of Americans who flew over and Britons.

“Like I was telling the guys yesterday, it felt like a soccer match at the end, so it was pretty cool,” said New York’s Didi Gregorius, who went deep against Ryan Brasier in the eighth and extended New York’s record streak of games with home runs to 31.

New York won the opener 17-13 after taking an 11-run lead and the finale after going ahead 12-4. Zack Britton ruled Britannia both days, escaping eighth-inning trouble with the tying run at the plate . New York relied on an Old Chap — Aroldis Chapman — who closed out each game and struck out the final three batters Sunday.

“I did not think I would pitch in both games, winning by that many runs,” Chapman said through a translator.

Built for the 2012 Olympics, the stadium was designed for minimal wind , leading to speculation that might have been a factor in pitchers’ difficulty locating breaking balls. The temperature dropped to a more normal 73 degrees at first pitch — 20 below Saturday’s scorcher.

Shadows, glare, white seats and a swift turf left every lead as perilous as a 16th century trip to the Tower of London.

“The ball flies. The ground balls, too,” said New York’s Luis Cessa, who pitched shutout ball from the second through the fifth.

Before a sellout crowd of 59,059, the defending champion Red Sox began brightly in their alternate red jerseys. Xander Bogaerts, J.D. Martinez and Christian Vázquez became the first trio of Boston batters in four decades to hit home runs in the first inning, banging and mashing to a 4-0 lead against Stephen Tarpley, who was making his first big league start.

But Boston made a depressing Brexit in a game that took 4:24. The World Series champions dropped a season-high 11 games behind the AL East-leading Yankees (54-28), who won for the 13th time in 14 games overall and improved to 6-1 against the Red Sox this year.

“Right now, they are a lot better than us, and we need to get better,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said. “Last year, we were putting teams away. This year, we’re not doing that. ... It’s not a lack of effort. I think it’s lack of execution.”

Boston’s bullpen blew a save for the 17th time, second only to the New York Mets’ 21.

New York closed in the second on Gio Urshela’s RBI groundout and Brett Gardner’s run-scoring single . Eduardo Rodriguez and Colten Brewer maintained the lead through six innings, but Walden allowed all four batters he faced to reach in the seventh: LeMahieu doubled, Judge walked, Aaron Hicks hit an RBI double and Sánchez singled for a 5-4 lead.

Urshela hit a two-run single off Matt Barnes , LeMahieu’s second double boosted the lead to 9-4, Hicks had a sacrifice fly and Sánchez hit a grounder with English that bounced off the glove of Michael Chavis at first for a run-scoring error.

“I don’t think we’re pressing. For me right now it’s just missing location with the slider,” Walden said.

Adam Ottavino (3-2) got the win. After Boston rallied in the eighth on Vázquez’s two-run single off Chance Adams, Eduardo Núñez’s RBI double and Sam Travis’ run-scoring single against Britton, Rafael Devers left the bases loaded when he grounded out.

Red Sox fans were left to console each other over a few pints. The Yankees headed to their charter home in a celebratory mood.

“For me, this means a lot being back in Europe,” said Gregorius, who was born in Amsterdam. “It’s fun being here. It’s always a crazy atmosphere.”

LOOKING AHEAD

The Yankees open next season at Baltimore on March 26 to start a three-game series, play three more at Tampa Bay and face Toronto in their home opener on April 2, according to details from Major League Baseball’s draft schedule, which was obtained by The Associated Press.

They host Boston from May 8-10, July 24-26 and Sept. 8-10, and they play at Fenway Park from June 12-14, July 30-Aug. 2 and Aug. 31-Sept. 2. The Yankees host the Mets on July 7-8 and are at Citi Field on July 28-29.

MISTAKE

New York GM Brian Cashman said it was a mistake to have RHP Luis Severino start his throwing program without having an MRI. Severino stopped throwing last week after feeling soreness and then had an MRI, which showed his strained late muscle was only 90 percent healed. Cashman said Severino is reluctant to have MRIs because he is not comfortable going into the tube for the scan.

OLD TIMES

Boston had not homered three times in the opening inning since Aug. 14, 1979, when Carl Yastrzemski, Carlton Fisk and Fred Lynn did it at Fenway Park off Minnesota’s Pete Redfern.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees: Sánchez came out after jamming his left thumb while catching a pitch in the eighth. ... 1B Luke Voit did not play after injuring his left abdomen Saturday.

Red Sox: LF Andrew Benintendi did not start because of leg problems.

UP NEXT

Yankees: LHP James Paxton (5-3) starts Tuesday night at the crosstown Mets.

Red Sox: LHP David Price (5-2) starts Tuesday night’s series opener at Toronto, which goes with RHP Trent Thornton (2-5).

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports