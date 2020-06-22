Zidane tired of accusations Madrid benefited by referees

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Zidane tired of accusations Madrid benefited by referees

By TALES AZZONI
 
Share

MADRID (AP) — These days, it seems like Zinedine Zidane is spending more time answering questions about referees than about his own players.

Real Madrid retook the Spanish league lead from Barcelona on Sunday after beating Real Sociedad 2-1 for its third straight win following the break caused by the coronavirus pandemic, but the focus surrounding the team was on accusations of bad refereeing instead of praise for good performances.

Zidane made it clear he is tired of that.

“It bothers me that in the end everyone only talks about the referees,” the Madrid coach said. “It seems like we haven’t done anything ourselves on the field.”

Other news
In this image provided by Sarah Shah, the advocacy group Indian American Impact, which runs the fact-checking site Desifacts.org, passes out Parle-G cookies with voting plan stickers at a Diwali even in Doylestown, Pa., on Oct. 23, 2022. Community organizations are gearing up for what they expect will be a worsening onslaught of disinformation targeting voters of color as the 2024 election approaches. (Sarah Shah via AP)
Election disinformation campaigns targeted voters of color in 2020. Experts expect 2024 to be worse
Oakland Athletics catcher Shea Langeliers, left, congratulates relief pitcher Trevor May after the team's win over the Colorado Rockies in a baseball game Friday, July 28, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Gelof, Laureano homer to back Sears in the Athletics’ 8-5 victory over the Rockies
Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr., right, celebrates with Nicky Lopez at home plate after hitting a grand slam against the Minnesota Twins during the 10th inning of a baseball game in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
Witt’s grand slam in the 10th inning gives the Royals an 8-5 victory over the Twins

The victory that allowed Madrid to move ahead of Barcelona came filled with controversy, with video reviews confirming a penalty kick and a goal for Madrid and disallowing a goal by Sociedad.

“I don’t want to get into controversies because there is a referee who is in charge,” Zidane said. “I only want to talk about our victory. It was a deserved victory. I want to talk about soccer, about the game itself. I can’t say anything about the rest.”

Sociedad complained of the penalty kick awarded to Madrid after slight contact brought Vinícius Júnior down inside the area, leading to Sergio Ramos’ 50th-minute opening goal. Then it complained of a decision that called off its 68th-minute goal for offside for a player who was in the trajectory of the scoring shot, and a couple of minutes later it wanted a handball by Karim Benzema before the striker scored Madrid’s second goal.

All three decisions stood after being checked by video review.

“This way, it’s impossible,” was the headline Sociedad used for the game story it published on its website.

“It’s always difficult to beat Real Madrid. Sometimes, as it was the case tonight, even more difficult,” the story said. “A dubious penalty and a disallowed goal left Real Sociedad without options.”

Madrid had also benefited from VAR decisions in the 3-0 win over Valencia and the 3-1 victory over Eibar.

Valencia had publicly complained after the goal that would have given the team a 1-0 lead against Madrid was called off for offside of a player that the team claimed was not directly involved in the play.

Barcelona coach Quique Setién tried to downplay the controversy but said it’s understandable why some VAR decisions are questioned.

“There are things that are out of our control, all we can do is keep winning,” he said Monday. “Everyone saw what happened yesterday, and everyone can reach their own conclusions.”

Barcelona defender Gerard Piqué said after Barcelona’s 0-0 draw at Sevilla on Friday that he thinks “it will be hard” to win this league after “seeing what happened” in the last matches.

“It will be difficult for Real Madrid to lose points,” Piqué said.

Zidane sidestepped the controversy when asked if he thought the Barcelona defender was referring to Madrid benefiting from the referees.

“Everyone is entitled to their own opinion,” Zidane said before the Sociedad match. “The referees aren’t favoring us, I’m clear about that. That’s all there is to say.”

RAMOS’ RECORD

With his 68th league goal on Sunday, Ramos overtook Ronald Koeman as the top scoring defender in the history of the Spanish league.

Ramos had also scored in the team’s win over Eibar.

COMING UP

Real Madrid next hosts relegation-threatened Mallorca on Wednesday, while defending champion Barcelona hosts Athletic Bilbao on Tuesday.

Madrid and Barcelona both have 65 points, but Madrid has a better goal difference and a better head-to-head record.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni